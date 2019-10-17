McDermott not overlooking 0-5 Dolphins

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WROC) — Buffalo Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott addressed the media Wednesday morning as the team prepares to take on the Miami Dolphins.

The bye week came at a good time for the Bills, giving many injured players more time to heal. McDermott says linebackers Matt Milano and Corey Thompsom will be limited at practice Wednesday, tackle Ty Nsekhe and linebacker Lorenzo Alexander were given veteran days off. Running back Devin Singletary will practice full.

“This is a team that has played well, particularly after week one, it’s been close up until the very end, especially this past week. So when you look at the score , you see they’re improving week to week, they’re are a team that doesn’t beat themselves with penalties, so we have to have a good week of preparation”, McDermott said of the Dolphins.

McDermott was asked about facing former Bill, quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, “we have to be disciplined, he’s a veteran, experienced quarterback and with that comes challenges, comes problems, he runs their offense extremely well, and operates with no huddle and up tempo. He does a good job of getting them in and out of the huddle. I think the first two games there he got away from it a little bit because of the score, so outside of that he’s a good player.”

McDermott was asked what Devin Singletary and Duke Williams bring to the team, “youth, within in that there is ability, toughness, there’s football instincts, each of those two bring something different to the table, it will be good to have Duke on the field again and we’ll see if he can build on what he did last week, and with Devin we’ll see how he looks today and see if he can get through the week and see how he looks.”