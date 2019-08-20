McDonald’s opening to go restaurants

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — McDonald’s is opening some new restaurants with a twist. The locations will be called McDonald’s To Go and will not have any place inside for you to sit down and eat.

This is the first new format to their restaurants since they introduced the drive-thru decades ago.

The idea is to be able to serve customers quicker. They will also use self-ordering kiosks.

The menu will also be stripped down to their classic items like Big Macs, nuggets and fries.

The first location opened in London. There is no word on the other locations just yet.