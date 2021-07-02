McNamara won’t be running again in 2023

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) – Back in 2019 when Scott McNamara ran for District Attorney, he said that he knew then that it was his last race.

“The problem with being in the DA’s office, is we always see the bad part of society. We see the terrible things that humans do to other humans; the murders, the rapes, the molestation of the children; the domestic violence. We see all that, that’s all we see. Then we fight all the time with defense attorneys and judges, and you know, I’ll be 62 years old at the end of my term.



McNamara says he would like to do something less contentious and stressful.

“Maybe just a little bit more fun. When I stop working as a DA, I’ll still do something because I know my personality. Even now, my family always jokes that I can’t still for more than 10 minutes.”

But whatever is next, it will not be to run for County Executive.

“I am not running for County Executive; I do not know where that rumor came from. First-of-all, I would never want that job. It’s not a job that I would ever want. I would be honest, if they told me they were going to appoint me to that position tomorrow I would say no. I’m not interested.”

McNamara says he and incumbent County Executive Anthony Picente are friends and he would never run against a friend.

“I just don’t believe in that.”

From implementing videotaping confessions, to eyewitness identification procedures, to open file discovery, McNamara is proud to have watched the state adopt those same procedures.

“I didn’t do them by myself. I did it with my whole office. This was a team approach and a lot of other people helped make these things happen. But those are the things I’m most proud of.”

It is unknown what the future will hold but McNamara says he will keep all his options open.