AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Pattersonville man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly exposing himself to a woman at an Amsterdam Walmart. Jonathan Gardiner, 32, faces several charges.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says an online complaint stated a man followed a woman around the Amsterdam Walmart and repeatedly exposed himself to her while watching her. Deputies say the complaint was reported to Walmart Asset Protection who then filed the complaint to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office immediately began investigating.

Deputies say they received multiple photos and video of the man from the complainant as the incident happened. Shortly after, Gardiner was arrested around 10:09 p.m.

Charges:

Public lewdness

Second-degree nuisance

Second-degree harassment

Disorderly conduct

Gardiner was taken to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and was lodged at the Mongomery County Correctional Facility as a pre-arraignment detainee. He was later arraigned in the City of Amsterdam Court and released to reappear at a later date in the Town of Amsterdam Town Court.