FLORIDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man whose license has been suspended 23 times was arrested in the town of Florida after allegedly crashing into trees in a residential yard and fleeing the scene. Peter Mertens, 32, faces several charges.

On Thursday, February 23, deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office saw a car off of State Highway 5S that had crashed into a cluster of trees in a residential yard. When they observed the scene, they said the car was unoccupied. Deputies say an investigation found Peter Mertens was driving the car at the time of the crash and was found at his home a short time after allegedly fleeing the scene. Deputies say a DMV check revealed his license had been suspended 23 times.

Charges:

First-degree aggravated unlicensed operation

Leaving the scene of a property damage accident

Unsafe tires

Unlicensed operator

Mertens was processed at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and is scheduled to appear in Florida Town Court at a later date.