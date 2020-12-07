Medicare open enrollment ends Monday

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — An important reminder for those on Medicare. Open enrollment ends on Monday.
The period allows those who qualify to modify their current health plan and prescription drug coverage for the following year to better suit their needs.
The changes will take effect on January 1, 2021.
LATEST STORIES:
- Gas prices increase across upstate New York
- Brewer Bookstore at St. Lawrence University open to public, encouraging Buy Local initiative
- Down to 8: Help us pick the best Christmas movie ever made
- Pearl Harbor survivors to mark anniversary at home this year thanks to virus
- Compassion fatigue’s impact on animal welfare workers during the pandemic