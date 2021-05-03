Medina Spirit wins Kentucky Derby

(WETM) – Medina Spirit wins 147th running of the Kentucky Derby, which is the second leg of the triple crown.

Medina Spirit is the winner of the @KentuckyDerby! 🏇🏆



Watch the full #KyDerby race from start to finish. #DerbyAtHome



Medina Spirit’s odds ahead of the Derby were 12-1, well behind front-runner known agenda. As a yearling, Medina Spirits was purchased for $1,000 and now he is the winner of one of the biggest races of the year.

With this win, trainer Bob Baffert breaks the Kentucky Derby record, winning seven times in his career. Jockey John Velazquez won his fourth Kentucky Derby as well.

Mandaloun and Hot Rod Charlie finished in second and third respectively.

The Preakness Stakes is the final leg of the Triple Crown and it will be run on May 15 on NBC Sports.

Racing fans were welcomed back to Churchill Downs today for the big event. Last year, the race ran without fans, creating a unique atmosphere.