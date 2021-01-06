Members of Congress inside the House chamber were told by police to put on gas masks after tear gas was dispersed in the Capitol Rotunda amid skirmishes by supporters of President Donald Trump.
Pro-Trump protestors breached the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday afternoon, violently clashing with law enforcement as lawmakers were gathered inside to formalize President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in November’s presidential election.
Law enforcement instructed lawmakers to retrieve masks from under their seats amid the clashes. The Capitol building was placed on lockdown, as Trump supporters marched through evacuated public spaces in the building.
After egging on protests, Trump tweeted to his supporters to “stay peaceful” as they violently clash with law enforcement and breached the Capitol building.
LATEST STORIES:
- Gov. Cuomo asks Dept. of Homeland Security to require COVID tests for international airlines passengers
- President Donald Trump: ‘But go home and go home in peace’
- Biden denounces protesters’ violence at the US Capitol
- 74 COVID-19 cases, new death in St. Lawrence County on Wednesday
- Members of congress told to don gas masks