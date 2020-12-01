Members of Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office appears in NFL commercial

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you’ve been watching NFL football, you may have seen a commercial featuring members of the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office.

Tompkins County Sheriff Derek R. Osborne and his team have been working with the Vera Institute for Justice since he was elected.

The Vera Institute, the Sheriff, and the Tompkins County Legislature’s Public Safety Committee have a shared desire to “drive change and to urgently build and improve justice systems that ensure fairness, promote safety, and strengthen communities.”

In May of 2019, members of the New York Giants football team, Antoine Bethea and Michael Thomas, visited the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office to learn more about the work the agency does.

This season, the NFL is running a commercial on major networks that features some footage from that visit. You can view the commercial by clicking here.