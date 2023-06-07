FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Just about everyone is feeling the impact of smoke from the Canadian Wildfires. The tiny particles that cause the thick unhealthy haze can be especially harmful to some, keeping paramedics busy.

Menter Ambulance in Fulton responded to several emergency calls from people needing medical assistance on Tuesday.

“We noticed that we had a lot more calls in the early morning and even more so in the afternoon with the breathing problems,” said Joseph Provost, PIO at Menter Ambulance.

Many people left their windows open Monday night and woke up to haze and the smell of smoke. It all stems from the Canadian Wildfires, causing health concerns.

“If you have a pre-existing breathing condition, it’s only going to make it worse. There are things called irritants, so things such as say the wildfire smoke or the haze can only make that worse,” said Provost.

Especially making it worse for people with asthma, COPD and even allergies.

“We find more in the elderly population and unfortunately sometimes those people don’t always call when they should and they kind of wait, hoping to see if it’s going to get better,” said Provost.

But Menter Ambulance says you should never wait, especially with the current air quality.

“We also have the young people, the young kids that are very much at risk as well,” said Provost.

Menter Ambulance expects calls to continue Tuesday night into Wednesday, and is prepared to take on the challenge.

“We have a good flow of EMTs coming into the service here. So that helps us to have a good and full and complete staffing,” said Provost.

Helping paramedics keep up with the high volume of calls, especially on busy days. Menter Ambulance says if you aren’t feeling well, don’t wait.

“If you have pre-existing breathing problems and you feel like a shortness of breath or a tightness in your chest or you just can’t catch your breath, you should probably call 911,” said Provost.

Menter Ambulance did not have to call extra paramedics in on Tuesday. But they are always on standby if needed.