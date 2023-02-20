SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A storm develops over the upper Midwest first part of this week and approaches Central New York by late afternoon Wednesday.

This storm will be loaded with moisture and has the potential to have a big impact on our weather Wednesday night and Thursday.

What we know:

No issues with getting around Wednesday.

Snow develops Wednesday evening around sunset across CNY.

Snow changes to icy mix Wednesday night across much of CNY.

Most significant snow and ice accumulations will be north of Syracuse and the Thruway

Steadiest precipitation tapers during the day Thursday

Travel looks to be trickiest/toughest Wednesday night into the start of Thursday.

What we don’t know:

The timing of when the changeover from icy mix to rain occurs across CNY

How much snow and ice falls across the area

Another shot of cold air coming

It won’t be until Friday, once the messy midweek storm passes to our northeast, that we return to colder weather. Friday ends up a rare day this month with temperatures actually below normal. Conditions are looking quite windy with limited lake effect snow as well, mainly in the morning.

Stay tuned to the Storm Team for the latest on the active weather.