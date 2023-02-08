MADRID, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s office has arrested and charged the suspect in an investigation involving a methamphetamine lab found in the town of Madrid on February 6, 2023.

On February 6, the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about a meth lab being located and on February 8, deputies responded to the location and executed a search warrant.

Inside the home on North Street in Madrid, NY, deputies found approximately 3.3 ounces of methamphetamine and components of a one-pot meth lab.

After searching the suspect’s house, deputies arrested 44-year-old Casey J. Deshane.

Deshane was charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the second degree (A-2 Felony)

Unlawful Manufacture of Methamphetamine in the third degree (D Felony)

Deshane was arraigned in Canton Town Court in front of Judge Morgan and was held with no bail at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the scene by the New York State Police Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team.