Micah Hyde says this is the “most competitive” Bills training camp

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 2020 NFL offseason was arguably one of the toughest ones yet, but it also gave Bills safety Micah Hyde one of the greatest gifts: his son, Micah Hyde Jr., who was born on March 22nd.

“With the offseason being what it was, you just have to continue to work. Being a new dad, I don’t want the whole pandemic thing to happen, but for myself and my family it came at the perfect time,” Micah Hyde said in a Zoom call to reporters on Monday. “We just had a kid and were able to spend a bunch of time together, and I was working out and being a dad, working out and being a dad, working out and being a dad. Control what you can control, and I think that’s what a lot of guys did.”

Heading into his fourth season with the Bills, Hyde approached preparing for the season with more information than most.

A member of the NFLPA, he sat in on the constant phone calls between players around the league to try and gather up as much information as possible and figure out the safest way to start the season.

“Being on all of the phone calls during the offseason, I think I was able to have a ton of open conversations with a lot of guys and my family. Going into this thing, I sat down with my wife, we just had a baby, I talked to a bunch of my family members and said I just wait to have open dialogue,” Hyde said.

“Coming into this season, everyone knew there was going to be hiccups, this thing has never happened before, we’re trying to play football during a pandemic. I think we’ve come a long way since March, April, May when it was really bad. We knew there would be some hiccups, it’s not going to be perfect, and that’s what I think those NFLPA calls opened my eyes to. There’s so much uncertainty, nobody can look into the future and know that this thing is going to go perfect, or look into the future and say this is going to happen, this is going to happen.”

Amidst all the uncertainty heading into the season, the Bills are attacking these few weeks of training camp with an intensity that Hyde hasn’t seen before in Buffalo.

“I think that this being my fourth year here, this is the most competitive we’ve been, especially this early in camp. Just going at it, not just the corners vs. receivers, safeties vs. tight ends, but you got running backs involved with linebackers, so it’s good to see the offense,” Hyde said. “To see that process of the offense coming along, a guy like 17 [Josh Allen] going out there and competing every day, then having the surrounding positions around him stepping up, it’s good to see.”

“New guys, Diggs, Gabriel, those type of guys stepping up, it’s good to see. There were some years that on offense we were struggling. There weren’t those guys to make plays, so it’s making us better, we’re making them better, and ultimately it’s going to make the team better.”

