Syracuse, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – A Izabel Varejão, a 6-foot-4 center, who spent the past four years at Michigan, has transferred to Syracuse and will play basketball for the Orange next season.

“Iza will make an immediate impact on our team,” head coach Felisha Legette-Jack said. “She is a well-rounded person who has been on championship teams and absolutely knows how to lead. Iza is a fantastic student athlete who will represent out C.A.B. very well. She will one day be a member of Brazil’s national team because of her skillset at 6’4”. She is great at facing up, back to the basket and an extraordinary passer. We are fortunate to have Iza join our Orange family. Orange Nation, please help me welcome her to the BEST school in the country!”

A native of Vitoria-Espirito Santo, Brazil, Varejão is a three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree and has two years of NCAA eligibility remaining. She appeared in 56 games during her Michigan career averaging 3.9 points and 2.5 rebounds per game.

As a freshmen during the 2019-20 season, she averaged 5.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.8 blocks while appearing in all 32 games for the Wolverines. Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, she missed most of her sophomore campaign due to travel issues returning to the United States and did not play after returning to Ann Arbor on Feb. 21. As a junior, she appeared in 24 games and helped Michigan to the NCAA Elite Eight, its first in program history. Michigan made three NCAA Tournament appearances during Varejão’s tenure in Ann Arbor.

She was an Academic All-Big Ten selection this past season.

Varejão was the No. 12 ranked recruit by All-Star Girls Report (ASGR) out of high school where she graduated from Neuse Christian Academy in Raleigh, N.C., in 2019. She helped Neuse to the National Christian School Athletic Association Division I championship and a runner-up finish in the 1A N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association as a sophomore. She was a McDonald’s All-America Game nominee and averaged 14.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game as a junior.

She was a member of Brazil’s U18 Women’s National Team in 2016. Her uncle Anderson Varejão, played in the NBA for 13 seasons.

Varejão is the fifth addition for the Orange next season and second grad transfer alongside Dominique Camp.