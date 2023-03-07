SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In honor of Women’s History Month, Micron is hosting a free panel discussion in Syracuse for girls and women interested in the STEM field.

The panel will be hosted at the Syracuse City School District (SCSD) Professional Development Center at 1005 West Fayette Street in Syracuse on Thursday, March 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The panel’s discussion will focus on career opportunities in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) as Syracuse and Central New York prepare for the workforce demand generated by Micron.

Micron has a commitment to build the largest-ever cleanroom space announced in the U.S., here in Onondaga County.

“Too often, young girls and women don’t see themselves pursuing careers in STEM fields. We need to change that, because Syracuse needs everyone to meet the workforce demands of the future,” said Common Councilor-at-Large Rita Paniagua, who is coordinating the panel discussion. “We’ll also miss the once-in-a-generation opportunity presented by Micron’s commitment to this community to build a stronger future for children and families in the city and across the region.”

The panel will include representatives of Micron, Syracuse University, Le Moyne College, SCSD, Onondaga Community College and a community member experiencing success in a STEM career.

A wide range of community organizations are also partnering to conduct the program, including La Casita Cultural Center, La Liga, Jubilee Homes of Syracuse and InterFaith Works of Central New York.