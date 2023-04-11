CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Micron Technology executives were back in town Monday for another town hall meeting, this time in Camillus to give community members a chance to hear the latest updates on the $100 Billion project and ask questions.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon shared the project’s latest timeline which could bring visible movement at the White Pine Commerce Park as soon as next week.

McMahon said the county is working on preparing the site every day as they continue to complete the environmental review process for both the state and federal level, a step that’s moving faster now since the county has received the needed federal guidance.

Micron Technology has also received federal guidance to apply for grant money through the CHIPS and Science Act, an application they are actively completing.

McMahon shared that he’s met with dozens of supply chain companies that will be necessary to set up shop in Central New York before Micron’s megafab is operational. McMahon said announcements about which supply chain companies are coming to town could come as soon as this year.

“In addition to that we will probably start some heavy technical work later this Summer or this Spring more to come on that and then there will probably be some clearing of the site in the Fall and then full-blown construction will be as soon as they can get going in 2024 after the Winter,” Ryan McMahon, Onondaga County Executive

If the project stays on its projected timeline the first megafab will be operational in 2026 with the bulk of hires happening in 2025.

April Arnzen, Micron’s Chief People Officer acknowledged this project will be a heavy lift for Micron and for Central New York.

Arnzen was not available for an interview after the town hall so NewsChannel Nine asked Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon if Micron’s recent 15% reduction in workforce was a concern for the future of this project. McMahon said it’s a topic he talks about daily with Micron but says he feels confident the project will start on time, potentially even ahead of schedule.