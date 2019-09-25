Microsoft issues emergency warning to update Windows

FILE- In this May 7, 2018, file photo Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella looks on during a video as he delivers the keynote address at Build, the company’s annual conference for software developers in Seattle. Microsoft is paying more than $25 million to settle federal corruption charges involving a bribery scheme in its Hungary office and three other foreign subsidiaries, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Monday, July 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

UNITES STATES (WSYR-TV) — Microsoft is issuing two emergency warnings to update Windows now or face security risks.

The company says the updates will protect against critical and important vulnerabilities impacting Internet Explorer and Windows Defender. That’s its anti-virus software.

The flaw affects versions nine, 10 and 11.

The Windows Defender bug makes it possible for a remote attacker to take over a target system and prevent legitimate users from using the software. Users must install the security update for Internet Explorer manually, but the update for Windows Defender will be installed automatically.