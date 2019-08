FILE- In this May 7, 2018, file photo Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella looks on during a video as he delivers the keynote address at Build, the company’s annual conference for software developers in Seattle. Microsoft is paying more than $25 million to settle federal corruption charges involving a bribery scheme in its Hungary office and three other foreign subsidiaries, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Monday, July 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — A security threat has hit the world’s most popular desktop operating system.

Microsoft is warning that Windows 10 users need to update their operating systems immediately.

The tech company says two critical vulnerabilities have been discovered. The issues make the system vulnerable to nasty worms, viruses and malware.

The company says a fix is already available for download.