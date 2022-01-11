QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Mike “DeeJay” DuBray, a local radio host and the face of music and celebration at countless North Country weddings and events, passed away on Tuesday, according to the station he called home.

98.5 WCKM announced DuBray’s passing in a Facebook post on Tuesday morning. The station did not immediately return a request for further comment.

“We are sad to report that Mike DuBray passed away this morning. All of The Good Guys would like to extend our deepest condolences to Mike’s family,” the post reads.

DuBray was the voice of the midday broadcast for WCKM, with over 20 years of radio personality experience region-wide; and that’s just the start of why one might know his name. As “DeeJay DuBray,” he hosted and provided music at everything from weddings and fundraisers to Lake George businesses clad in ice sculptures in the winter; all reaching across the greater Glens Falls-Lake George region. His name has been a regular sight on event listings on NEWS10’s North Country Weekend Calendar. On WCKM’s Facebook post, many well-wishers recounted DuBray’s presence at some of the most important days in their families’ lives.

DuBray’s work also included time and effort donated to turning up the volume on community fundraisers and charity events. He was a regular sight outside the Queensbury Walmart with the Glens Falls Salvation Army, putting on a livestreamed show in 2019 to help get the word out about the organization’s Christmas donation drive.