Mini horse and goose BFFs, Waffles and Hemingway, were adopted together

Waffles and Hemingway, the miniature horse and goose whose unlikely friendship went viral, have been adopted.

The two animals went home with their new owners Wednesday night to a farm in southeastern Pennsylvania.

“Hemingway immediately went for a dip in his new and bigger pool and Waffles seemed very happy to roll in the grass,” Cindy Kelly, spokeswoman for the Bucks County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), told “Good Morning America” Thursday.

“Their new home includes the company of other horses, goats and other farm animals,” she said. “It’s a perfect case scenario for the animals.”

Waffles, a miniature horse, and Hemingway, a goose, were rescued from a property in Buck’s County, Pennsylvania, in July, by officials with the local SPCA.

Though they were rescued along with two peacocks and nearly a dozen ducks, Waffles and Hemingway proved to be best buds.

“We have them in the barn together and one of the staff observed one day that Hemingway was leaning his head in and kind of had his neck wrapped over Waffle’s shoulder,” Kelly told “GMA” earlier this month. “It was very sweet.”

Waffles came to the Bucks County SPCA with a minor infection that was treated by doctors before the adoption could take place. When SPCA staff took Waffles from the stall for treatment, Hemingway would display “protective behaviors,” she said.

Hemingway is comforted by a Bucks County SPCA staff member while waiting for Waffles for their ride home.

“He’ll honk and flap his wings and let you know, ‘Hey leave my buddy alone,’ or ‘You better bring him back,'” Kelly said. “They really seem to have this bond.”

Waffles is escorted into a trailer for his ride home with Hemingway.

After Waffles and Hemingway’s story went viral, the Bucks County SPCA received more than 150 applications for adoption, including at least one from outside the U.S., according to Kelly.

Because of Waffles and Hemingway’s close bond, Bucks County SPCA officials decided to make them only adoptable together. The adoption donation was $300 for the pair, according to Kelly.