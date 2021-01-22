Minorities believe Inauguration will provide hope for the future

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The CEO for the YWCA of Syracuse and Onondaga County said having a female, African American, Asian American Vice President provides hope for minorities across the country.

Fanny Villareal is from Peru and has been the CEO for eight years. She says she hopes Madam Vice President Kamala Harris can use some of what she knows to be a voice for minorities.

“I’m sure that where she’s coming from she has a lot of experiences as well, just like we all do as a woman and as a minority so she’s going to bring all those experiences to the table.”

Villareal said, “racism is a pandemic just like COVID-19,” and she believes Harris and the whole Biden administration can deliver a strong message.

“We have to all work together we are all equal, yes we have different colors, different sizes, different accents, everybody has differences but that’s the beauty of being a human being.”

Dr. Shanelle R. Benson Reid — the CEO of Access Global Group, which provides training on diversity, inclusion, and equality — says she hopes this administration will help bring people together.

“My hope is it will allow people to consider building bridges.”