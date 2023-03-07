SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Senior center Jesse Edwards and freshman guard Judah Mintz earned multiple All-Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) accolades, announced by the league office on Monday Afternoon.

Edwards was named to the All-ACC Third Team and All-ACC Defensive Team, while Mintz was tabbed an All-ACC Honorable Mention and All-ACC Freshman Team selection.

The Amsterdam, Netherlands native (14.5 ppg.) leads the Orange on the glass and averages a double-double with 10.3 rebounds per contest. Edwards finished the regular season as the top rejecter in the conference (2.7 bpg.) and is the second-best rebounder. He has collared 13 double-doubles across the current campaign and is tied with Oshae Brissett (2018-19) for the most single-season double-doubles by an Orange performer in the last 10 years.

Mintz is one of three Syracuse performers that has started all 31 contests this campaign. The Fort Washington, Md. native paces all freshmen across the league with 16.2 ppg and a 4.5 assists average. The guard also leads the entire conference with a steals average of 1.9. per game.



The Orange have earned the number-eight seed and a first-round bye in the 2023 New York Life ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, N.C. Syracuse will square off with number-nine seed Wake Forest on Wednesday at noon. Syracuse fans can catch the matchup live on ESPN. The winner advances to challenge top-seed Miami on Thursday at noon.