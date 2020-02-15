Missed buzzer-beater leaves Syracuse short against #8 Florida State 80-77

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse basketball team was inches away from picking up a much needed win on the road against the eighth ranked Florida State Seminoles Saturday afternoon.

The Orange had the ball trailing by three with 8.5 seconds left, and they turned to leading scorer Elijah Hughes. Hughes got off a three-point attempt from just inside the Florida State logo at half court. The buzzer-beater attempt to send the game into overtime hit off the front and back rim, but never went through the net. Florida State secured the rebound and the game ended with the Seminoles winning 80-77.

Syracuse was badly in need of a win over a top-10 opponent after falling to North Carolina State at home on Tuesday.

Despite missing the buzzer-beater, redshirt junior Elijah Hughes poured in 25 points while shooting 50% from the field. Freshman Joe Girard III played every minute in Saturday’s contest, finishing with 22 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Sophomore Buddy Boeheim’s shooting struggles followed him to Tallahassee, as he did not record any points. Boeheim missed all seven of his shot attempts.

Syracuse falls to 14-11 on the season and they are 7-7 in ACC play.

The road doesn’t get any easier for the Orange, as they will continue their road trip and take on the fifth ranked Louisville Cardinals on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN.

