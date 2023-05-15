NORTH BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — A missing Bennington man who was last seen on Friday was found dead Sunday in the Walloomsac River near North Bennington. Gary Monroe was 72.

Image of Gary Monroe via Bennington Police Department

Police say they received a report from someone fishing in the area along the north side of the river. His body will be taken to the Burlington Chief Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

The death is being investigated by a detective with the Bennington Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, and the Bennington County State’s Attorney’s Office. Police say the death is not considered suspicious.