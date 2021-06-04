Missing boyfriend in gruesome Irondequoit death caught in West Virginia, charged with murder

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Seth Larson, a suspect in a local murder investigation, has been found in West Virginia and charged with murder in connection to the death of 37-year-old Lisa Shuler, officials announced Thursday.

Larson was sought after by Irondequoit police after Shuler was found dead and in a “dismembered state” outside a Culver Road home last Tuesday.

“We are charging Seth Larson with intentional murder in the second degree, tampering with physical evidence, and concealment of a human corpse,” said Irondequoit Police Chief Alan Laird. “I want the public to know that with this announcement we don’t believe there’s any cause for any further public concern.”

Seth Larson’s West Virginia mugshot, released Thursday.

Chief Laird made the announcement at a Thursday press conference where he was joined by officials from New York State Police, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, and the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office.

“Seth Larson has been located in Lewis County, West Virginia,” Chief Laird said. “We were notified that Larson called 911 asking to be taken to the hospital yesterday. We believe that Larson knew it was only a matter of time before he was located.”

According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department in West Virginia, Larson called authorities around 3 p.m. Wednesday and self-reported that he was a person of interest in a homicide investigation.

Chief Laird said the vehicle Larson was driving, a 2011 Nissan Juke, was also recovered and there are arrangements being made with law enforcement agencies in West Virginia to have Larson and the vehicle returned to Monroe County.

Larson was released from Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in West Virginia and taken into custody by the US Marshals and Lewis County Sheriff’s Department. Officials say he is awaiting extradition to New York.

Before being brought into custody, Larson had been missing for more than a week, with his last known whereabouts being in Maryland last Tuesday.

Lewist County Sheriff’s Department officials say Larson was staying at a hotel in West Virginia recently. The hotel room and vehicle were searched for further evidence.

“With this news we are not announcing that the investigation is closed, but we’ve been able to close some very important gaps in this investigation,” Chief Laird said. “Larson was stopped in Cumberland, Maryland for a vehicle traffic violation about four hours before we were notified on May 25. The Cumberland officer that stopped Larson made this stop without knowing who he was stopping.”

Irondequoit police confirmed Wednesday that human remains, discovered at Durand Lake Monday by a civilian, were identified as Shuler, the victim in a suspicious death investigation last week in Irondequoit.

Police responded to the 4300 block of Culver Road around 5 p.m. on May 25 for a welfare check, requested by a family friend who had not heard from the victim in a few days. There, police say Shuler was found dead and in a “state of dismemberment” outside a home on Culver Road.

Larson was then identified as a person of interest by police. Police said he was in a 10-year relationship with Shuler and they lived at the Culver Road home together.

“We don’t know the cause, it is a homicide though,” Chief Laird said. “We have not determined a motive yet. We can confirm that there was no third person that lived in the home.”

Jerel Goff has known Lisa Shuler since their days in junior high; they both graduated from Spencerport High School in 2002.

“She was just a great person,” Goff said. “Always having a smile on her face, always a good person. And I started reading the details of the case, and I haven’t been able to sleep — have not been able to sleep since. It’s really tough.”

Goff intends to find a way to honor Shuler and support her family.

“I know that for a fact, whenever I was going through something she was always there to listen,” said Goff. “She always had an open mind, and a very big heart. For someone to be such a good person, someone to smile all the time. No one deserves that, she doesn’t deserve that. Her family needs justice. She needs justice.”

Shuler was a student at the Isabella Graham Hart School or Nursing, where there was a “bubble release” at 4 p.m. Thursday to honor her memory.

Watch the full news briefing

A tribute to honor Lisa Shuler 💜 Staff members and students she worked with shared kind words and released bubbles in her honor. Shuler was expected to graduate from nursing school this coming fall. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/cFh1NVqoY6 — Ally Peters (@allypetersnews) June 3, 2021

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.