FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police in Fulton are looking for a 37-year-old who was reported missing by his family and friends.

Michael Burr was last seen in January of 2023, in the Town of Schroeppel. Burr is homeless, but has been seen in Oswego County and the city of Syracuse frequently.

He is 5 feet 6 inches tall, 180 pounds, medium build, brown eyes, short brown hair and brown facial hair.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Michael Burr is asked to please contact the New York State Police at 315-366-6000.