Missing New York man found dead in Catskill Mountains, NYSP investigating

HUNTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police (NYSP) are investigating the death of a Yonkers man who was reported missing before his body was found in the water near the base of Kaaterskill Falls.

State police say on Friday members from Troop K began an investigation into the disappearance of Jesse Ritholz, 36 from Yonkers, N.Y. An initial investigation found that family members were expecting Ritholz at their home for a visit on April 24.

Ritholz parents reportedly visited his apartment on April 27 and found that everything seemed normal. Police investigators had learned that Ritholz had rented a black BMW 330 on April 22. On April 30 troopers from Troop F reportedly found the car in the Town of Hunter, Greene County in the Laurel House Road parking lot for Kaaterskill Falls.

State Police say uniformed troopers, New York State Police Aviation, Underwater Recovery Team, and the Troop K Bloodhound started to search the area for Ritholz. During the search, State police were helped by the Greene County Sheriff’s patrol units and their Dive Teams as well as the New York State Forest Rangers.

Ritholz was reportedly found dead in the water by the base of Kaaterskill Falls. He was recovered by the NYSP Underwater Recovery Team. Ritholz’s body was taken to Ellis Hospital by the Greene County Coroner’s Office. The preliminary cause of death is listed as head injuries from a fall onto rocks, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.