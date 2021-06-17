MISSING PERSON: St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office searching for man last seen near Rensselaer Falls

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Authorities are currently searching for a man who has not been seen since the beginning of the week.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking the public’s assistance in locating Anthony J. Rhinebeck.

Rhinebeck has been reported missing since June 13, 2021 and was last seen walking in the Rensselaer Falls area.

Police described Rhinebeck as a white male, standing at 5’11” with blond hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a t-shirt, white sneakers. Rhinebeck also has a tattoo of a rosary around his neck and a star on his chest.

Those with any information are asked to call the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at 315-379-2222 or on Facebook through the Sheriff’s App.