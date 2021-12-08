CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Camillus Police need your help locating a missing woman.

Mary Lisi, 84, has dementia and may be in need of medical attention.

She was last seen in the Jo Anne Heights area of Camillus around 4:50 PM on Tuesday, December 7th.

Mary was last seen driving a 2019 white Ford Escape with New York registration HLW-2811. She was last seen wearing a long sleeve coral colored shirt, blue jeans, black shoes, glasses and dangly earrings.

For more details, visit https://www.criminaljustice.ny.gov/. If you’ve seen her or know where she might be, call Camillus Police at (315) 487-0102.