GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Mississippi man was pronounced dead on Tuesday at the scene of a crash in the town of Guilderland. Vernon Baggett, 24, of Pascagoula, Mississippi, was pronounced dead in a two-vehicle crash on Western Turnpike.

According to the Town of Guilderland Police Department, Baggett’s vehicle collided with another, occupied by 21-year-old Schenectady resident Taminson Boone, as well as an 11-year-old passenger, at around 11:04 p.m. Both were treated for minor injuries by Guilderland EMS, and transported to Albany Medical Center.

As of Wednesday, the cause of the crash was still under investigation. Anyone with relevant information is asked to reach out to Police Sergeant Todd Roberts at (518) 356-1501. The department was assisted at the crash scene by Guilderland EMS, Guilderland Center Fire Department, Guilderland Fire Department, Fort Hunter Fire Department, and the Albany County Crash Investigation Team.