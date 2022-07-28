MOHAWK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Police of Fonda arrested Ryan Clifford, 36, of Mohawk, on Wednesday for an alleged assault in Charleston. State Police said they received word that an older man had been abused in his home.

Clifford is facing two felony charges after he supposedly assaulted the homeowner and damaged property. State Police said they received the call around 1:17 p.m., Thursday.

Charges:

Assault in the Second Degree

Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree

Clifford was arraigned at the Glen Town court after being processed, Fonda State Police said. Clifford was held at Montgomery County Correctional Facility on $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 bond.