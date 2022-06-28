ONEIDA COUNTY, Ny. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Thursday, June 23rd, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that $40 million in funding has been approved in support of a $352 million project to upgrade a Mohawk Valley water pollution control plant and pump stations.

“By investing in improving our state’s water infrastructure, we are laying the foundation for regional growth and prosperity while protecting our natural resources. This funding helps ensure that cost will not be a barrier as communities across the state continue to modernize treatment systems with vital infrastructure upgrades – helping usher in a greener, healthier future for New York.” – Governor Kathy Hochul, New York State

Also supported by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Congressman Sean Maloney, the funding is part of the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation’s (NYSEFC) overall $70 million package that is going to 11 municipalities across the state for the development of critical infrastructure projects to protect or improve water quality.