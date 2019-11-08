Mom no longer cooperating in search for missing 5-year-old girl

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released this photo of Taylor Rose Williams who was reported missing on Nov. 6, 2019. (Jacksonville Sheriffs Office)

The mother of a missing 5-year-old Florida girl is no longer cooperating with investigators’ search efforts, authorities said Thursday.

Taylor Rose Williams was allegedly last seen in her home in Jacksonville’s Brentwood neighborhood when her mother put her to bed around midnight on Wednesday. When the mother woke up around 7 a.m., she said she noticed the back door to the home was unlocked and Taylor wasn’t in her room, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The mother called 911 and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an Amber Alert for the little girl later that morning, authorities said.

Taylor’s mother, Brianna Williams, initially cooperated with police, but she isn’t anymore, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said at a news conference on Thursday.

Brianna Williams was the last person to see the little girl, the sheriff said. It is not clear when someone besides Brianna Williams saw the 5-year-old, the sheriff said.

The mother has not been arrested, the sheriff added.

Anyone who has seen Taylor and her mother in Jacksonville in the last six months is asked to reach out to the sheriff’s office, he said.

Sheriff Mike Williams gives an update on missing 5-year-old Taylor Rose Williams, Nov. 7, 2019, in Jacksonville, Florida.

Authorities have also been in contact with the girl’s father, who lives out of state, T.K. Waters, chief of investigations for the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, said Wednesday.

“We do not believe that she walked away,” the sheriff said Thursday.

“My hope is that we find her alive,” he added.

Law enforcement investigators with the JSO mobile command center in the Southside Villas apartment complex off Southside Blvd. in Jacksonville, Fla., Nov. 6, 2019.

Taylor was last seen wearing a purple shirt and pink pajama pants at bedtime. She’s described as being 3 feet tall, weighing 50 pounds and having brown eyes and black hair.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating the little girl. Anyone who has seen Taylor or may have information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office immediately at 904-630-0500.