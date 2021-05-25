Monday night Syracuse motorcycle accident leaves one dead

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Ramiro DeJesus of Syracuse died following a motorcycle/car accident Monday evening.

The accident occurred at the intersection of East Fayette Street and Westmoreland Ave around 9:30pm.

Police learned that DeJesus was riding the motorcycle and lost control while traveling Eastbound on East Fayette Street. The motorcycle continued rolling without DeJesus on it and collided with a taxi which was stopped at the intersection of Westmoreland Avenue.

DeJesus was transported to Upstate University Hospital where he was subsequently pronounced dead.

The taxi driver, James Hyland, was uninjured.

The accident is being investigated and anyone with information is asked to call (315) 442-5130.