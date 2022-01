Money in Your Pocket: 1-24-22

An $847 ‘facility fee’ for a telehealth visit? Children’s …

If you’re vaxxed, boosted and recovering from omicron, …

Bridgeport community holds rally, seeks answers from …

Man arrested for altercation at Robeks, goes viral …

Russian invasion ‘would trigger swift, severe’ US …

Waterbury teacher charged after allegedly leaving …

Man hospitalized with COVID: ‘I really regret not …

North Country AM weather Sunday

What is 5G, and why should we want it? | Rush Hour

What is 5G? | Morning in America