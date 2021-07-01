Money in Your Pocket: July 1, 2021

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — A new Siena Poll released on Thursday says that New York voters have mixed opinions on Gov. Andrew Cuomo's political future.

When New York voters were asked what they would like the governor to do, 23% say he should resign immediately, 39% say he should serve out his term but not seek re-election, and 33% say he should continue to serve and run for re-election.