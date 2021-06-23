Money in Your Pocket: June 23, 2021

NEW YORK (WETM) - Essential workers in New York will soon be able to apply for child care scholarships as part of a $25 million plan outlined by Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Child care costs will be covered for essential staff whose income is less than 300 percent of the federal poverty level (or $79,500 for a family of four) and will be paid up to the market rate for each region statewide for children aged six weeks through 12 years. Families currently receiving child care scholarships under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act are strongly encouraged to also apply for this new funding opportunity. CARES child care scholarships will end on June 28 and those currently receiving CARES scholarships will need to reapply.