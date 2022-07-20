ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County will be receiving 600 doses of the monkeypox vaccine later this week, according to the county Department of Public Health.

Clinics are anticipated to begin as early as Monday, July 25, pending reception of the vaccine, officials said.

Due to the limited number of vaccines available, there are certain eligibility requirements in place.

Those seeking the vaccine must qualify all three stipulations below, officials say:

A man who has sex with men and/or transgender, non-binary, or gender non-conforming

18 or older

Have had multiple or anonymous sex partners in the last 14 days

The following individuals, if eligible, are strongly encouraged by public health officials to consider getting vaccinated:

Have a partner showing symptoms of Monkeypox

Meet partners through dating sites, other social media platforms, clubs, raves, saunas, sex parties, or other large gatherings

You have a condition such as HIV or a weakened immune system, which may increase your risk for severe disease if infected with monkeypox, or you have a history of atopic dermatitis or eczema

Officials say that vaccination is not recommended for people who have been diagnosed with monkeypox. Those that have been notified by the Department of Health that they’ve been in close contact with someone who has been infected with monkeypox will automatically be offered an opportunity to be vaccinated.

To learn more about monkeypox and public health in monroe county, click here.