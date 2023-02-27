SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The adrenaline-charged weekend is coming back to Syracuse as Monster Jam™ returns Saturday, April 8!

The jam-packed entertainment show will be hosted at the JMA Wireless Dome, where 12 champion athletes and their 12,000-pound monster trucks will tear up the dirt in the Dome.

Monster Jam™ is the most unexpected, unscripted, and unforgettable motorsport experience for families and fans in the world and tickets are now available on ticketmaster.com.

The excitement begins at the Monster Jam Pit Party held in Syracuse on Saturday where fans can be up-close and personal with the massive trucks, meet their favorite drivers and crews, and enjoy other family-friendly activities.

Syracuse fans will be on the edge of their seats as world-class drivers show off crazy skills and all-out racing in fierce head-to-head battles for the Event Championship. The 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks will compete in Freestyle, Skills, and Racing competitions.

All of the drivers are trained, world-class male and female athletes who not only have the physical strength and mental stamina needed to compete but the skill to control 12,000-pound machines. For more information, visit MonsterJam.com.

At the JMA Wireless Dome, fans can see these drivers do backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and compete at racing with speeds up to 70 miles per hour, producing jaw-dropping, live motorsports action, which is what they are famous for around the world.

2023 Monster Jam™ Schedule on Saturday, April 8 at the JMA Wireless Dome

2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Pit Party 7:00 p.m. 2023 Syracuse Monster Jam™ show

Monster Jam™ Truck Lineup

*Truck and driver line-up subject to change