CANAJOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Montgomery County man has been arrested in connection with a child sex abuse investigation. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said Moses B. Stoltzfus, 44, of Canajoharie, was arrested on December 2.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation began in late November. A report was filed at that time that claimed that Stoltzfus may have subjected a child known to him under 11 years old to sexual contact and sexual intercourse for several years.

Charges

Predatory sexual assault against a child (felony)

First-degree rape (felony)

First-degree sex abuse (felony)

Stoltzfus was arraigned in the Town of Minden Court. He was remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility without bail.