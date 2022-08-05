LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – August is a hot month, with temperatures hitting the 90s this week. If you’re trying to stay cool, stick around Lake George – but if you’re something of a heat-seeker, a spot on the Adirondack Northway has something special in store.
Throughout the month of August, the Adirondacks Welcome Center on Route 87 is showcasing a host of hot sauces. The center with the “I Love NY” sign northbound between Northway Exits 17 and 18 will be home to a dozen different sauces all month. A formal hot sauce sampling is set from 1-2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13.
All hot sauces showcased at the center are sourced from makers around New York. They include:
- Hot Stuff Sauce (Syracuse)
- Chihuahua
- Intense pepper flavor, recommended for eggs, tacos and burgers
- Holla-Peno
- Jalapeno-centric hot sauce
- Guava Ghost
- Guava and ghost pepper combo sauce
- Chihuahua
- Fat Crow Gourmet (Troy)
- Chile Lime Sauce
- Great for tacos
- Maple Chipotle
- Made with real New York maple syrup
- Chile Lime Sauce
- Poor Devil Pepper Co. (Hudson)
- Mountain Mama
- Queen Majesty Hot Sauce (Queens)
- Scotch Bonnet & Ginger
- Slow-burning heat with bright ginger and lemon notes. Great with soups, curries, wings and sweet potatoes.
- Manzano Serrano (limited edition)
- Made from recently-gifted bushels of Manzano peppers
- Scotch Bonnet & Ginger
- The Truffleist (Long Island)
- Truffleist Hot Sauce
- Award-winning truffle-centric blend in partnership with Tango Chile Sauce
- Truffleist Hot Sauce
- Karma Sauce (Rochester)
- Cherry Bomb
- Habanero chiles and sour cherries, winner of over 20 trophies
- Good Karma
- Habanero and Finger Lakes-native ingredients
- Hole Mole
- Mexican chocolate, fresh habanero and blackberry, fig, mulberry and plum
- Cherry Bomb