More Covid-19 cases confirmed at Van Rensselaer Manor, in County Coronavirus update

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Health officals confirmed four new positive cases of Covid-19 in the county. That brings the total active cases to 95.

Two of the new cases included residents at the county-operated Van Rensselaer Manor nursing home. To date, there have been 22 cases involving residents and 26 involving employees at VRM.

There are now 14 residents hospitalized for COVID-19, including one in the ICU. There have been 80,345 tests administered to date.

The latest death was reported on November 4.

