ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Masters in the world of improvisational comedy will be all over the Capital Region come April. Two longtime cast members of the TV show “Whose Line Is It Anyway” will playing the Proctors Theatre on April 28.

Their comedy show, “Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood: Scared Scriptless,” promises to be a hilarious team up that creates original scenes and deliverys completely unique content. Like any good night at the improv, the show becomes truly interactive when Mochrie and Sherwood incorporate audience suggestions, or even call audience members onstage to play along.

That’s in addition to the official “Whose Line” tour that’s making a stop in Albany on April 25. Though Mochrie is still a main cast member—and has appeared on the show since 1991 in the show’s original U.K. run—and Sherwood has appeared in nearly 100 episodes of the franchise, including the most recent season. Even so, neither of the duo is slated to appear with the crew at the Egg.

Tickets are available online, starting at $30. Doors are slated to open at 7:30 p.m.

The new season of “Whose Line Is It Anyway” is premiering on the CW this spring. Mochrie tweeted in November that it’s the final season. The show has also aired on Comedy Central, ABC, and the BBC.