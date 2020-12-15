More officers, checkpoints on the roads for NY’s STOP-DWI campaign

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Agencies across New York State are increasing patrols through the new year to crack down on impaired driving.
Drivers will see more sobriety check points and more officers on the road beginning Thursday and through January 1 – part of New York’s STOP-DWI Holiday Season Crackdown.
Officials are asking everyone celebrating during the holidays to have a plan in place to get home safely.
The STOP-DWI Holiday Season Crackdown is one of many statewide enforcement initiatives promoted by STOP-DWI New York and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee. The Statewide STOP-DWI Crackdown Campaign also targets 4th of July, Labor Day, Halloween, Thanksgiving, Memorial Day, Super Bowl weekend and St. Patrick’s Day.
