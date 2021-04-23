More than 20 large-scale renewable energy infrastructure projects will begin this year

FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2016 file photo, three of Deepwater Wind’s turbines stand in the water off Block Island, R.I. Though this is only one of two operational U.S. wind farms in 2021, members of the wind power industry and clean energy advocates are hoping that President Joe Biden’s administration can transform the country into a leader in offshore wind power.(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Thursday that more than 20 large-scale renewable energy infrastructure projects will be under construction across the state this year.

According to Governor Cuomo, this includes the first utility-scale solar project in Upstate New York entering the final phase of construction.

The Governor’s Office claimed that these projects will create more than 2,000 jobs and raise nearly $1.5 billion in private investment to help the state’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Governor also announced that New York State launched its fifth annual solicitation, the State’s largest land-based procurement to date, for large-scale renewable projects to accelerate the rapid pace of clean energy development and combat climate change.

“New York State’s economy faces huge challenges from both the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing climate crisis, and renewable energy has a vital role to play in our state’s ongoing convalescence and our economic recovery,” Governor Cuomo said. “These large-scale renewable projects will foster much-needed investment and thousands of good-paying jobs across New York as we continue to rebuild the state’s economy with green energy.”

Together, these projects are expected to generate enough renewable energy to power more than 320,000 New York homes and reduce carbon emissions by nearly one million metric tons annually, equivalent to taking over 215,000 cars off the road every year.