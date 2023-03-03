AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An early morning housefire in Auburn caused a second-alarm response, according to the Auburn Fire Department.

Fire Chief Mark Fritz told NewsChannel 9 the call went out just after 4:20 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of Wall Street, near North Division Street.

When crews arrived at the scene, flames could be seen shooting through the roof.

NewsChannel 9 viewer, Curtis Bell, sent us the video below:

More than 25 firefighters responded to the house fire. As of 6:30 a.m., the fire was contained.

Chief Fritz confirmed there were no injuries and that everyone inside the home was able to escape safely.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.