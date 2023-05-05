SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are investigating the break in of 11 vehicles at Grant Village Apartments near Shop City.

Two people had things stolen from inside, including Shaniqua Campbell, which is not how she wanted to start her day.

“I just woke up, was ready to go come outside and go on my errand and I noticed my window was busted,” Campbell said.

Items were stolen from Campbell’s car. “Money and my credit card and they used it actually,” Campbell said. “They tried to use it on Walmart.com over the phone. And it wasn’t successful? Nope. It’s still pending, I believe.”

While also trying to get that sorted out, she was trying to clean all the broken glass from her car. She is working to get her window fixed and will watch out for her car more as well keep her personal belongings out of her vehicle.

“It makes me feel bad and it makes me feel like I can’t trust my car sitting outside,” Campbell added. “It just makes me feel crazy like, why?”

Management at Grant Village had no comment.

Syracuse Police tell NewsChannel 9, 23 cars were also damaged on Hiawatha Boulevard near Second North Street. It’s unclear if the two incidents are connected.

Anyone with tips can call Syracuse Police (315) 442-5222.