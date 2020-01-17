More than 3,600 adoptees file for birth certificates in first 48 hours of new state law

More than 3,600 adoptees, outside of the New York City area, have requested to receive a certified copy of their original, or pre-adoption, birth certificate since a new state law went into effect on January 15.

Governor Cuomo says adoptees have every right to the same birth records as everyone else.

“The new law we enacted is making that a reality for the first time,” Cuomo said. “The significant interest we’ve seen in just the first 48 hours of the new law being in effect underscores how valuable this policy change is for New Yorkers, and I’m proud we were able to help correct this inequity.”

Under the new law, the New York State Department of Health now accepts requests from adoptees 18 and older, born in the state, outside of NYC.

According to the governor’s office, if the adoptee is deceased, direct line descendants, such as a child, grandchild, or great-grandchild of the adoptee, may request a copy of the adoptee’s birth certificate.

Additionally, a lawful representative of an adoptee or a lawful representative of a deceased adopted person’s direct line descendants may also apply for an original birth certificate.

New York State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said, “Our dedicated staff at the Department of Health has put in a lot of time to prepare for this day. We will continue to work to diligently to process these applications as quickly as possible, so that adoptees can have this important piece of their past.”

