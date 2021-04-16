More than half of NY adults have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Cuomo announced on Thursday that more than 50% of New Yorkers 18 years of age and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. And, more than one in three in the same age group have been fully vaccinated.

The governor says more than 12.5 million doses of the vaccine have been administered throughout the state. He adds that more than 1.5 million doses have been administered over the past seven days.      

To sign up for a vaccine appointment, New Yorkers can use the ‘Am I Eligible’ screening tool.

Vaccination program numbers below are for doses distributed and delivered to New York for the state’s vaccination program, and do not include those reserved for the federal government’s Long Term Care Facility program. A breakdown of the data based on numbers reported to New York State as of 11 a.m. Thursday is as follows:                                            

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN

  • Total doses administered – 12,638,792
  • Total doses administered over past 24 hours – 198,257
  • Total doses administered over past 7 days – 1,546,338
  • Percent of New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 39.6%
  • Percent of New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 26.4% 
  • Percent of New Yorkers 18+ with at least one vaccine dose – 50.7%
  • Percent of New Yorkers 18+ with completed vaccine series – 34.1%
 People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series 
RegionCumulativeTotalIncrease over past 24 hoursCumulativeTotalIncrease over past 24 hours
Capital Region464,7736,457325,1944,364
Central New York395,8893,824292,0655,282
Finger Lakes485,2395,567337,4538,292
Long Island965,24011,305596,29513,160
Mid-Hudson830,37211,819522,62813,928
Mohawk Valley194,4341,945140,8252,187
New York City3,603,33252,0912,368,15235,855
North Country193,390896152,0482,049
Southern Tier257,9851,626182,6624,149
Western New York521,7475,787356,17710,542
Statewide7,912,401101,3175,273,49999,808
 
                                             		First doses fully delivered to New York Providers Second doses fully delivered to New York Providers TOTALCUMULATIVE
Week 1 Doses arriving 12/14 – 12/20163,6500163,650163,650
Week 2 Doses arriving 12/21 – 12/27452,1250452,125 615,775
Week 3 Doses arriving 12/28 – 01/03227,3950227,395843,170
Week 4 Doses arriving 01/04 – 01/10239,025165,150404,1751,247,345
Week 5 Doses arriving 01/11 – 01/17221,315119,925 341,240 1,588,585
Week 6 Doses arriving01/18- 01/24250,400462,395 712,795 2,301,380
Week 7 Doses arriving01/25 – 01/31260,150239,525499,6752,801,055
Week 8 Doses arriving02/01 – 02/07321,850220,720542,5703,343,625
Week 9 Doses arriving02/8 – 02/14320,000244,500564,5003,908,125
Week 10 Doses arriving2/15 – 2/21356,990265,525622,5154,530,640
Week 11 Doses arriving2/22 – 2/28393,530305,780699,3105,229,950
Week 12 Doses arriving03/01 – 03/071,020,660290,5001,311,1606,541,110
Week 13 Doses arriving 03/08 – 03/14618,880526,4151,145,2957,686,405
Week 14 Doses arriving 03/15 – 3/21699,790584,7751,284,5658,970,970
Week 15 Doses arriving 03/22 – 3/28828,000737,0801,565,08010,536,050
Week 16 Doses arriving 03/29 – 04/04819,800569,9051,389,705 11,925,755
Week 17 Doses arriving 04/05 – 04/121,068,455658,7701,727,22513,652,980

