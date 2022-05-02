WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The communities of two North Country counties are both taking a look at what services can be offered to area youth, and they’re teaming up to add to the list. Warren County’s Youth Bureau is getting some help from neighboring Washington County, to add things like lifeguard training, recreation programs and intervention programs that will help young people across both counties.

“What we will be able to provide to the residents and municipalities of Warren County will be bolstered by this relationship with the Washington County Youth Bureau,” said Warren County Social Services Commissioner Christian Hanchett. “This is a win-win for the residents of both counties.”

Due to staffing shortages, Warren County Youth Bureau has offered limited programming in recent years. With nobody to utilize New York State youth programming funds at the county level, those funds were instead passed along to towns, which often use them for summer recreation projects. The new partnership will not change that funding stream, but it will impact what can be done at the county level to supplement what towns are already doing.

The list of services Warren and Washington counties have added so far includes lifeguard training, community recreation program assistance, roadside cleanup events, and cognitive-based intervention programs for at-risk youth. That list is set to grow. Upcoming offerings to join the slate include educational programs about the dangers of vaping, as well as intervention programs for families of at-risk children, to keep those families out of the family court system.

“Our intention is to continue recreation program funding to municipalities and to continue funding community-based organizations that serve Warren County youth,” said Mike Gray, Director of the Washington County Youth Bureau and the Warren County Youth Bureau.